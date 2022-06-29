The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 11:32 a.m. June 23 at 215 N 1st, a vehicle driven by Zachary A. Anderson, 39, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kristin D. Koerner, 32, Effingham.
At 12:20 p.m. June 27 at 401 N. Keller north of Midtowne, a vehicle driven by Rickey L. Luckey, 69, Neoga, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Cynthia J. Wilson, 48, Flora. Luckey as well as a passenger in Luckey’s vehicle, Cathy L. Luckey, 64, Flora sustained injuries and were transported by Rural Med EMS to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
