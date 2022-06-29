Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsey J. Graham, 36, Dieterich, June 27 on Effingham County attachment for contempt. Graham posted $250 and was released.
Effingham city police arrested Dustin L. Gent, 41, Effingham, June 28 on charge of violation of stalking and no contact order. Gent was given notice to appear and released.
Effingham city police arrested Donna Lunty, 62, Neoga, June 29 on charge of driving under the influence. Lunty was given notice to appear and released.
Effingham city police arrested Andres Andino, 47, Effingham, June 29 on Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. Andino posted $750 and was released.
Effingham city police arrested Jeremy Pontious, 43, Effingham, June 29 on charge of possession of stolen vehicle. Pontious was in jail at last check.
Effingham city police arrested Alea Maders, 40, Effingham, June 29 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maders was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron Mace, 41, Shumway, June 30 on charge of driving under the influence. Mace was given notice to appear and released.
