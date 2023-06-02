Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jasmine Watson, 31, Granite City, began serving on June 1 a 10-day sentence for driving while license revoked.
- Effingham city police arrested Kayla Bissell, 33, Effingham, June 1 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested Laverne Verdeyen, 49, Effingham, June 1 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
