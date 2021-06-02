The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 6:31 p.m. June 1 at 8 Easy Breeze, an unattended vehicle, owned by Angelea Duff Garza, 19, Ramsey, struck a residence owned by Brent Holland and caused minor damage.
- At 2:37 p.m. May 26 at 2911 S. Banker St., a vehicle driven by Frank E. Chisler, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Candice N. Burson, 34, Martinsville. Chisler was cited for failure to yield.
- At 9:39 p.m. May 26 at the intersection of Keller and Marvon, a vehicle driven by Colton J. Robson, 21, Effingham, struck a deer.
- At 9:53 p.m. May 27 at 1510 W Fayette Ave., a vehicle driven by Angela C. Ard, 50, Mattoon, struck a portion of a drive-thru owned by Jack Flash.
- At 9:24 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Keller and Hampton, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Kidd, 32, Effingham, rear ended a vehicle driven by Kevin L. Hill, 57, Effingham. Kidd was cited for operating uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. Hill was cited for operating uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 12:41 p.m. June 1 at the intersection of Fayette and Linden, a vehicle driven by Richard C. Talbott, 74, Casey, struck a vehicle driven by Zachary J. Edwards, 21, St Elmo.
- At 2:10 p.m. June 1 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Terrance Stroud, 63, Toledo, struck a vehicle driven by Kelly J. Feldhake, 56, Effingham.
- Mercedes P. Unkraut, 29, Effingham, was cited May 30 for domestic battery.
