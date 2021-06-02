Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Joseph M. Rhodes, 31, Kell, June 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 2.5 and 10 grams of cannabis, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and Washington County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of stolen property. Rhodes was given a notice to appear on the local warrant and transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham city police arrested Austin A. Parker, 19, Effingham, June 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Parker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler L. Roley, 24, Mason, June 2 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, fleeing and attempting to elude police, criminal damage to state-supported property and resisting a peace officer. Roley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb A.J. Godert, 20, Effingham, June 2 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Godert was given notice to appear and released.
