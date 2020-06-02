The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2:02 p.m. May 20 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Gail D. Heleine, 47, West York, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Albert E. Fasnacht, 88, St. Elmo. Heleine was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
- At 1:55 p.m. May 28 north of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America. a vehicle driven by Jeffery J. Molenhour, 51, Salem, struck a vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Greenwood, 47, Shumway.
- Between 12:30 and 2 p.m. May 28 at 1204 Ave of Mid-America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Cheyenne Patton, Altamont.
- At 8:54 a.m. May 29 at the intersection of Heartland and Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Jace D. Gillespie, 25, Effingham, lost control and struck a curb.
- At 4:52 p.m. May 29 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Lisa E. Hickman, 55, Gays, struck a vehicle driven by Carl T. Hutmacher, 53, Watson.
- At 12:29 a.m. May 30 east of the intersection of National and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Karen R. Bricker, 19, Mulberry Grove, struck multiple deer.
- At 7:58 a.m. May 30 at the intersection of N. 1500th Street and E. 1700th Avenue, a semi driven by Wylie A. Runge, 35, Shelton, WA, left the roadway and struck and damaged a concrete culvert owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 5:50 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Ginger L. Turner, 56, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dee J. Griffith, 34, Sailor Springs.
- At 8:08 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kya Lyn R. Henry, 16, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michael C. Stanfield, 51, Effingham. Henry was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 6:47 p.m. May 28 at 2301 Veterans, a vehicle driven by Savanna E. Barnes, 16, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged a tree owned by Slate Creek Apartments, Effingham.
- Marcus W. Pocrnich, 20, Effingham, was cited May 30 for possession of methamphetamine.
- Alexa J. Feldhake, 23, Effingham, was cited May 30 for driving while license suspended.
- Maria S. Tuttle, 24, Effingham, was cited May 30 for possession of between 30 and 100 grams of cannabis.
- Kolby C. Gill, 20, Mt. Vernon, was cited May 30 for driving while license suspended.
- Misty L. Newingham, 42, Watson, was cited May 28 for retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.