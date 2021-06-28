The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:17 a.m. June 22 west of the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a semi driven by Matthew D. Lightcap, 45, New Baden, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Bauserman, 44, Teutopolis.
- At 9:30 p.m. June 25 at 1010 Wenthe, a vehicle driven by Michelle L. Finley, 52, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Misty Phillips, Effingham, then continued to move Phillips’ vehicle down the street approximately 100 feet before pushing it into another parked vehicle owned by Stanley Cravens, Effingham. inley was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.
- Kaleb A. J. Godert, 20, Effingham, was cited June 17 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Miranda B. Davis, 27, Effingham, was cited June 25 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Melissa K. Feagans, 42, Lafayette, IN, was cited June 26 for driving while license suspended.
- Lesly A. Flach-Smith, 25, Effingham, was cited June 27 for driving while license suspended.
