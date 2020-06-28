The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation.
Tracy D. Repp, 35, Effingham, was cited June 24 for aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to EMS personnel, resisting a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
Shawn Michael Barnes was born to Roger Barnes and Julie Ralston on October 5th, 1977, in Fort Meyers, Florida. Shawn's family expanded further when his mother remarried Flemming Pedersen and his father remarried Sereta Thomas, a union that brought him two younger sisters, Amber and Heather. …
