Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rachel L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, June 26 on charges of resisting/obstructing a peace officer and Effingham County warrant for bond violation. Stephens was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brian E. Tirey, 41, Newton, June 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Tirey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew J. Horne, 27, Effingham, June 27 on Jasper County warrant for sale of stolen property and obstructing justice. Horne was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James L. Hardesty, 39, Beecher City, June 27 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by the court on the original charge of burglary. Hardesty was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James T. Davis, 28, Effingham, June 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Davis was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.