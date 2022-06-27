The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:05 p.m. June 26 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Luke A. Rieman, 27, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Madison M. Buscher, 21, Effingham, causing Buscher’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Miller, 65, Altamont. Rieman was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence with Alcohol Concentration 0.08 or More, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage. Rieman posted $300 and was released.
- At 8:20 p.m. June 26 at 807 S. 5th, a vehicle driven by Luke A. Rieman, 27, Effingham, struck and damaged a fence owned by Stephen Merry, Effingham. Rieman was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage.
- At 12:02 p.m. June 23 south of the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Joseph A. Morris, 52, Altamont, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Lee R. Mincey Jr., 45, Danville. Morris was ticketed for Driving While License Revoked, Failure to Yield, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- At 12 p.m. June 24 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Roth C. Niemerg, 31, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shana E. Steigberg, 30, Effingham. Niemerg was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At 7:28 p.m. June 27 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Austin H. Moran, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Scott R. Placko, 50, Barrington. Placko sustained injuries but refused treatment.
