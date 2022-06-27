Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 27, St. Elmo, June 26 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Worman was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 30, Altamont, June 26 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Ellis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert A. Mitchell, 22, Indianapolis, June 26, on charge of driving while license suspended. Mitchell posted $250 and was released.
- Adam Schlanser, 35, Effingham, began serving on June 26 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Heath, 45, Toledo, June 27 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Heath was transported to Cumberland County.
- Effingham city police arrested James A. Traxler, 46, Effingham, June 27 on charges of criminal damage to property, theft, possession of burglary tools and unlawful use of weapon. Traxler was in jail at last check.
