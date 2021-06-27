Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mathew A. Morrison, 43, St. Elmo, June 25 on charge of driving while license revoked and an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. Morrison was given a notice to appear on the new charge and posted $750 on the warrant and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Darrell L. Ford, 30, Clarksdale, Mississippi, June 26 on an Indiana Department of Corrections warrant, and new charges of no driver’s license and speeding. Ford was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Joel A. Dennis, 38, Moline, June 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and endangering the life of a child. Dennis was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Taylor D. Berg, 35, Moline, June 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and endangering the life of a child. Berg was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony W. Rogers, 40, Chalmers, Indiana, June 26 on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court. Rogers posted $495 and was released.
