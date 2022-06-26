Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Linda J. Bell, 32, Watseka, June 24 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Bell was given notice to appear and released.
- Matthew D. Jackson, 27, Newton, began serving on June 24 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher M. Mahnke, 43, Shelbyville, June 24 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of felon possession or use of firearm with a prior. Mahnke was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy J. Lutz, 33, Kent City, Michigan, June 24 on charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint. Lutz was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron M. Baker, 31, Effingham, June 24 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Baker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rhiannon M. Thompson, 37, Effingham, June 24 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Thompson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Harley Thomas, 29, Effingham, June 25 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of concealing and aiding a fugitive and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Thomas was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elautrio Perez, 54, Effingham, June 25 on charges of operating a motor vehicle when registration suspended for no insurance and operating a motor vehicle with no valid driver's license. Perez was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Levi Krantz, 31, Farina, June 25 on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding and no insurance. Kranzt was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Alaxander Phillips, 22, Altamont, June 25 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis. Phillips was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie Robison, 42, Shumway, June 25 on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Robison was in jail at last check.
