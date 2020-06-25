The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham city police arrested Rodney J. Mars Jr., 18, St. Elmo, June 23 on charges of aggravated battery to a health care worker, criminal damage to property and unlawful restraint. Mars posted $500 and was released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Laura C. Maynor, 32, Dieterich, June 24 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of amphetamine possession and a Perry County warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Maynor was released to Coles County authorities.
  • Effingham city police arrested Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, Effingham, June 24 on charge of domestic battery. Aldredge was in jail at last check.

