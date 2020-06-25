The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rodney J. Mars Jr., 18, St. Elmo, June 23 on charges of aggravated battery to a health care worker, criminal damage to property and unlawful restraint. Mars posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Laura C. Maynor, 32, Dieterich, June 24 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of amphetamine possession and a Perry County warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Maynor was released to Coles County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, Effingham, June 24 on charge of domestic battery. Aldredge was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.