Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kristina R. Dugan, 31, Flora, June 23 on charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.
- Effingham city police arrested Layton C. Barnes, 28, Mason, June 24 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested William A. Dockery, 51, Effingham, June 24 on charges of battery and resisting a peace officer.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew D. Heinking, 26, Effingham, June 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Charles A. Graham, 22, Effingham, June 25 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation of alcoholic beverage, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
