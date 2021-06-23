The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:38 p.m. June 11 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, vehicles driven by Lisa R. Reardon, 62, Greenup, and Arletha H. Parker, 66, Dieterich, collided. Reardon sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 7:45 p.m. June 16 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Stephanie J. Calhoun, 23, St. Elmo, struck a vehicle driven by Reba M. Downen, 49, Fairfield. Calhoun sustained injuries but refused treatment. Downen was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Calhoun was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- James T. Davis, 29, Effingham, was cited June 22 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, was cited June 22 for disobeying traffic control device.
- Neil D. Khatri, 21, Bakersfield, CA, was cited June 20 for driving while license suspended or revoked.
