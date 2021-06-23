Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph S. Dyer, 44, Carlinville, June 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of forgery/issue/deliver document. Dyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph M. Rhodes, 31, Farina, June 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court in charge of residential burglary and Washington County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of stolen property. Rhodes was released to Washington County authorities.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trenton A. Niemeyer, 36, Teutopolis, June 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to government property less than $500. Niemeyer posted $2,075 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Tristyn D. Fender, 20, Altamont, June 22 on charge of possession of meth. Fender posted $7,500 recognizance bond and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Julie R. Ebeling, 43, Effingham, June 22 on charges of theft over $500 and possession of meth. Ebeling was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tabitha A. Parcell, 26, Altamont, June 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to government property less than $500. Parcell was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Lindsey R. Jackson, 37, Altamont, June 23 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court. Jackson posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan A. Roley, 35, Effingham, June 23 on an Effingham County warrant for accumulation of garbage/junk. Roley posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew R. Potter, 35, Watson, June 23 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for failure to comply. Potter was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jawan M. Epps, 23, Pontotoc, Mississippi, June 23 on charges of possession of stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card and unlawful possession of ammo. Epps was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaleb A. Godert, 20, Effingham, June 23 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis. Godert was transported to Shelby County authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.