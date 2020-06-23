The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham City police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 30, Effingham, June 21 on charge of violating an order of protection. Pinkerton was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane M. Junior, 28, Effingham, June 21 on charge of domestic battery. Junior posted $750 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Troyt A. Cox, 50, Effingham, June 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked or suspended. Cox posted $1,575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jovon J. Fluker, 23, Chicago, June 22 on an Oak Park Police Department warrant for aggravated kidnapping with a firearm. Fluker was released to Oak Park Police Department.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob D. Beck, 25, Newton, June 22 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Beck was given notice to appear by Coles County authorities and released.
