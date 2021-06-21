The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:58 p.m. June 18 at 1304 W. Evergreen, a West Aurora School District bus driven by Nolan J. McCue, 28, Aurora, struck and damaged a Quality Inn sign.
- At 11:06 a.m. June 19 at the intersection of Fayette and Raney, a vehicle driven by Carole J. Kirby, 79, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jeffrey S. Pryor, 43, Effingham. Kirby sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 6:22 p.m. June 19 at 1707 Ford, a vehicle driven by Michael R. Brown, 72, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by John J. Marschewski, 54, Effingham.
- Lara A. Boggs, 41, Effingham, was cited June 18 for driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and improper lane usage.
- Julia A. Hayes, 57, Effingham, was cited June 21 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Richard J. Hartke, 51, Teutopolis, was cited June 21 for speeding.
- Molly M. Courson, 28, Stewardson, was cited June 21 for speeding.
