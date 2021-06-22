Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested David K. Gray, 45, Effingham, June 21 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of counterfeiting. Gray was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 20, St. Elmo, June 21 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Austin T. Hawley, 27, Centralia, June 21 on charges of violating an order of protection and Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Hawley was in jail at last check.
