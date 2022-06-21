The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:25 a.m. June 17 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Cindy K. Mathis, 62, Shumway, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Fanny M. Keller, 52, Effingham.
Matthew D. Jackson, 27, Newton, was cited June 15 for Driving While License Suspended.
Andrew L. Harrell, 45, St. Louis, was cited June 20 for Driving While License Suspended.
Shirley J. Thomson McCoy, 49, Farina, was cited June 21 for Driving While License Suspended, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
