The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 10:25 a.m. June 17 at the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Cindy K. Mathis, 62, Shumway, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Fanny M. Keller, 52, Effingham.

  • Matthew D. Jackson, 27, Newton, was cited June 15 for Driving While License Suspended.

  • Andrew L. Harrell, 45, St. Louis, was cited June 20 for Driving While License Suspended.

  • Shirley J. Thomson McCoy, 49, Farina, was cited June 21 for Driving While License Suspended, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

