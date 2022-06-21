Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Korinne M. Thiesen, 34, Kankakee, June 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. Thiesen was released on recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie R. Noble, 34, Mattoon, June 20 on Coles County original warrant for retail theft. Noble was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony T. Shoot, 44, Effingham, June 20 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of deceptive practice. Shoot posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Antonio A. Hammond, 36, Effingham, June 20 on false 911 call, criminal trespass to property and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Hammond was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel M. Lamb, 28, Teutopolis, June 19 on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Lamb posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jackie T. Matherly, 33, Nokomis, June 19 on Jasper County warrant for violation of court order. Matherly was transported to Jasper County.
