The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:40 a.m. May 31 at 904 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Amanda R. Arther, 30, Effingham.
- At 9:55 a.m. May 26 at the intersection of Temple and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Helen Boyer, 77, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Casey Walk, 42, Sigel.
Eddie L. Robinson Jr., 31, Rockford, was cited May 30 for No Valid Driver’s License.
Sharles P. Woods, 39, Watson, was cited May 26 for Driving While License Revoked.
Brandon A. Poe, 39, Watson, was cited May 31 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
