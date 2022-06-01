The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 10:40 a.m. May 31 at 904 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Amanda R. Arther, 30, Effingham.
  • At 9:55 a.m. May 26 at the intersection of Temple and 3rd, a vehicle driven by Helen Boyer, 77, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Casey Walk, 42, Sigel.

  • Eddie L. Robinson Jr., 31, Rockford, was cited May 30 for No Valid Driver’s License.

  • Sharles P. Woods, 39, Watson, was cited May 26 for Driving While License Revoked.     

  • Brandon A. Poe, 39, Watson, was cited May 31 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Tags

Trending Video