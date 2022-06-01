Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremiah R. Donaldson, 44, Beecher City, May 31 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Donaldson posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandt J. Mayhood, 42, Effingham, May 31 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage. Mayhood posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Autumn R. Cowger, 20, Jewett, May 31 on charge of domestic battery. Cowger posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kari M. Harris, 46, Effingham, June 1 on charge of driving while license suspended. Harris posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Veno D. Harris, 30, Effingham, June 1 on Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of non support of child. Harris posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jerry D. Guthrie, 43, Effingham, June 1 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery with prior contact, Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of probation proof of progress. Guthrie was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kristopher K. Blankenship, 42, Taylorville, June 1 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating uninsured motor vehicle. Blankenship was released by the judge.
- Effingham city police arrested Danielle L. Keller, 32, Effingham, June 1 on Effingham County warrant for criminal damage to property over $500. Keller posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dashanta Monique Brewer, 36, St. Louis, June 1 on charge of possession of controlled substance. Brewer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Toni G. Clark, 28, St. Louis, June 1 on charges of possession of stolen license plate and no valid driver's license. Clark was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jaime G. Turja, 28, Effingham, June 1 on Bond County warrant for driving while license suspended/violation of suspension. Turja posted $400 and was released.
