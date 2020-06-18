The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:29 a.m. June 15 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Brooke L. Salahuddin, 31, Champaign, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Richard J. Kinkelaar, 75, Effingham.
- At 3:26 p.m. June 15 at the intersection of 4th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jerry L. Brown, 66, Neoga, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Austin L. Smith, 19, Effingham. Brown was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device. Smith was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 1:30 p.m. June 15 east of the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jarrett S. Austin, 21, Effingham.
At 8:52 a.m. June 12 at the railroad crossing west of the intersection of Wabash and Banker, an unknown semi struck and damaged a Canadian National Railroad crossing gate.
At 2:33 p.m. June 12 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Quickway Distribution Services, Nashville, TN.
At 3:47 p.m. June 12 at the intersection of Henrietta and Edgar, a vehicle driven by Kennedy E. Czyzewski, 16, Louisville, struck a vehicle driven by Sandra S. Shields, 68, Effingham.
At 1:12 p.m. June 13 at 1303 W. Evergreen a vehicle driven by Kendra N. Hauschild, 41, Phoenix, AZ, struck a vehicle driven by Henry D. Pals, 70, Teutopolis.
At 10:24 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Fred A. Buening, 67, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Stephen D. Dudzik, 66, Flora.
At 10:54 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Taylor S. Armstrong, 17, Watson, struck a motorcycle operated by Andrew P. Courson, 39, Dieterich.
At 4:17 a.m. June 17 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Transport Continental Inc., Pharr, TX.
At 10:50 a.m. June 17 at the intersection of Banker and Walk, a vehicle driven by George T. Stepp, 83, Hidalgo, pulled in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kimberly K. Rogers, 49, Effingham. Stepp was ticketed for failure to yield.
A 17-year-old of Effingham was cited June 11 for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, no valid registration, four counts of disobeying traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Casey W. Moses, 30, Mattoon, was cited June 14 for illegal screeching/squealing of tires.
- Brenda S. Brown, 57, Effingham, was cited June 15 for trespassing.
- Michael J. Matlock, 61, Mason, was cited June 15 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
