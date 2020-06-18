Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Tanner J. Prather, 21, of Vandalia, June 16 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Prather was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Randy A. Otten, 38, Effingham, June 17 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Otten was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Chelsea E. Allen, 38, Effingham, June 18, on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Allen was given notice to appear and released.
