The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:25 a.m. May 22 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by John W. Sarchet, 50, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mikayla D. Blankenship, 20, Teutopolis.
- At 10:30 a.m. May 26 at 1302 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Kameren C. McCallister, 28, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by TL Youngblood Inc., Effingham.
- At 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman, an unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Margaret M. Walk, 72, Sigel.
- At 11:24 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of 5th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Anna L. Barclay, 39, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Rebekah M. Kaufman, 42, Effingham.
- Roger L. D. Kirkman, 28, Effingham, was cited June 15 for driving while license suspended.
- Kristin E. Hubbard, 30, Effingham, was cited June 16 for driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
