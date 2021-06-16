Effingham County Jail reported the following bookins:
- Illinois State Police arrested Allen J. Vollmar, 54, Weston, Ohio, June 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and passing on shoulder of road. Vollmar was given notice to appear and released.
- John M. Long, 36, Effingham, began serving June 15 a sentence for possession with intent to deliver a lookalike substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shauna L. Graham, 39, Herrick, June 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Graham posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Gerald A. Donahue, 40, Effingham, June 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Donahue posted $275 and was released.
