The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:57 p.m. June 11 north of the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Crystal N. Jones, 33, Effingham, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by April L. Brown, 45, Neoga. Jones was ticketed for failure to yield and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 6:34 p.m. June 11 at 109 S. Oak, a semi driven by Daniel J. Harvey, 42, West Palm Beach, FL, struck and damaged a tree owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 1:07 a.m. June 12 at 902 N. Keller, a semi driven by Julio C. Ortiz, 43, Hawthorne, CA, attempted to make a left turn from the right lane, and turned in front of and was struck by a motorcycle operated by Matthew J. Simpson, 27, Effingham. Simpson sustained injuries but refused treatment. Ortiz was ticketed for improper lane usage.
