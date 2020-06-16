The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham city police arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 23, Effingham, June 14 on a Hendricks County, Indiana, warrant for probation violation on original charge of resisting a peace officer and new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Kollman was transported to Hendricks County.
Jamie L. Kane, 33, Altamont, was sentenced June 15 to 180 days for possession of meth.
Effingham city police arrested Dalton R. Ard, Teutopolis, June 15 on charges of domestic battery and battery. Ard was in jail at last check.
