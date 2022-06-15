The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 4:58 a.m. June 14 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Rose M. Bushue, 62, Effingham, struck a deer.
At 12:01 p.m. June 14 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Carl L. Hoelscher, 55, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jane E. Kemper, 69, Effingham.
Effingham city police cited Robert E. Bone Jr., 28, Effingham, June 13 for Use of Electronic Communication Device on a Roadway and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
