Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Andrea E. Bruels, 44, Effingham, June 14 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Bruels posted $370 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kyler J. Rogers, 25, Newton, June 14 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance. Rogers posted $325 and was released.
Effingham city police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 21, Effingham, June 14 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Langham was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler R. Schumacher, 36, Shelbyville, June 14 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of armed violence. Schumacher was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Molly M. Miller, 33, Altamont, June 14 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery, Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Miller was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua C. Black, 42, Effingham, June 14 on charge of battery. Black was in jail at last check.
Effingham city police arrested Lucas A. Shields, 22, Neoga, June 14 on charges of domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and unlawful use of weapon. Shields was in jail at last check.
Altamont police arrested Cody J. Sapp, 37, Altamont, June 14 on charge of theft less than $500. Sapp was given notice to appear and released.
Altamont police arrested Savannah M. Rauch, 35, Effingham, June 15 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to government-supported property. Rauch was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 31, Effingham, June 15 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft by deception with intent to deprive the owner of between $500 and $10,000. Beccue was transported to Fayette County.
Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, June 15 on charge of criminal trespass to railroad property. Ellis was in jail at last check.
