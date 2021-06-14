The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:39 a.m. June 11 at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Tyler S. Schwing, 27, Charleston, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kenneth N. Stuckey, 74, Effingham.
- At 11:42 a.m. June 11 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Paul S. Pitts, 63, Tucson, AZ, struck a vehicle driven by Susan A. Durbin, 58, Vandalia. Durbin sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Pitts was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 6:49 p.m. June 9 at the intersection of 4th and Kreke, a semi driven by Amer M. Alfatlawi, 39, Lincoln, NE, struck and damaged low-hanging wires and cables owned by Consolidated Communications, Ameren and Mediacom, which were all attached to a utility pole. The damaged pole pulled wires off a residence owned by Shirley Cheadle, Effingham, causing damage to the siding. During the incident, the semi also struck a street sign owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 7:09 p.m. June 10 at 610 W. Fayette, a vehicle owned by Aguilar P. Elias, Effingham, struck and damaged a building owned by Marisol Vega, Effingham. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported and no citations were given at the time of report. The incident remains under investigation.
- At 6:44 a.m. June 11 west of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid-America, a semi driven by Dustin L. Voris, 35, Altamont, left the roadway and struck and damaged a Consolidated Communications cable box as well as mailboxes owned by Country Peddlers and Trucker’s Pub. The semi then struck and damaged an Ameren utility pole.
- Dustin R. Hudson, 32, Effingham, was cited June 4 for driving while license suspended.
- Daman D. Gray, 42, Caseyville, was cited June 11 for felony driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Marcus W. Pocrnich, 21, Effingham, was cited June 12 for driving while license revoked.
Clint A. Evans, 21, Effingham, was cited June 13 for no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Audriana A. Hostetter, 18, Newton, was cited June 11 for retail theft.
