Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Robert J. Alvis, 37, Effingham, June 13 on charges of criminal trespass to vehicle, disorderly conduct and obstructing ID. Alvis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy L. Thomas, 31, Edgeville, South Carolina, June 14 on Knox County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Thomas posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Randy A. Otten, 39, Effingham, June 14 on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to report new information–employment. Otten was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lukus J. Dillworth, 20, Noble, June 14 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation for burglary, Lawrence County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of between $500 and $10,000 in criminal damage to property. Dillworth was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Makyla N. Stombaugh, 18, Brownstown, June 14 on charge of domestic battery. Stombaugh was in jail at last check.
