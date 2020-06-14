Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse D. Horn, 24, St. Elmo, June 11 on charge of domestic battery. Horn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sandy R. Harris, 43, Flora, June 11 on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court. Harris posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ricky L. Boerckel, 20, Effingham, June 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing justice. Boerckel posted $375 and was released.
- Inmate Tomas S. Canfield, 28, Effingham, was served June 11 an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Canfield was in jail at last check. Effingham County deputies arrested Jerson A. Carrillo-Ramos, 27, Mason, June 12 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Carrillo-Ramos was given a notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Joshua R. Shirley, 33, Effingham, June 13 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, illegal possession of cannabis by a driver and illegal transportation of alcohol. Shirley was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Blake D. Scharbrough, 26, Linton, Indiana, June 13 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Scharbrough was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Weston P. Giles, 22, Beecher City, June 13 on an Effingham County warrant for theft with control intent of property valued between $500 and $10,000. Giles posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shantesia M. Sherfield, 33, Effingham, June 13 on charge of domestic battery. Sherfield was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Alexander W. Gray, 23, Effingham, June 13 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Gray was given a notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jacob R. Zerrusen, 28, Sigel, June 13 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper operation of an ATV. Zerrusen was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel R. Mathis, 39, Effingham, June 14 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Mathis was given a notice to appear and released.
