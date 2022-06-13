The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:14 a.m. June 8 at the intersection of Keller and Temple, a vehicle driven by Gary G. Goeckner, 74, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Ester M. Murray, 80, Newton. The impact caused Murray’s vehicle to leave the roadway, travel across a grassy area into a parking lot and strike a parked vehicle owned by Allen Riedle, Vandalia. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Goeckner’s vehicle, Margaret R. Goeckner, 70, Effingham, and a passenger in Murray’s vehicle, Barbara A. Ross, 72, Newton, all sustained injuries. Murray, Margaret Goeckner and Ross were all transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Gary Goeckner refused treatment.
- At 1:41 p.m. June 8 at 501 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Jacob M. Cornwell, 27, Edgewood, struck and damaged a light pole owned by Bank of Hillsboro.
- At 4:08 p.m. June 8 south of the intersection of Keller and Heritage, a vehicle driven by Brenden L. Kreke, 21, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Cody A. Scrimpsher, 25, Decatur.
- At 9:35 a.m. June 11 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Sophia Poston, Effingham.
- At 12:30 a.m. May 31 at 2011 W. National, a vehicle driven by Brandt J. Mayhood, 42, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged landscaping owned by David Fuesting, Effingham, as well as an Effingham City fire hydrant. Mayhood was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage, Reckless Driving, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Improper Lane Usage.
- At 9:22 a.m. June 9 at the intersection of Grove and 4th, a vehicle driven by Megan R. Burke, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Betty A. Wright, 83, St. Elmo.
- At 4:19 p.m. June 10 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Jenny L. Huynh, 36, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Courtney M. Howard, 23, Neoga.
- At 10:57 a.m. June 11 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by William F. Percival, 83, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by David L. Jones, 44, Robinson.
- Nicholas R. Griffith, 24, Effingham, was cited June 11 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Jarrad T. Armour, 30, Effingham, was cited June 13 for Retail Theft and Disorderly Conduct.
- Robert E. Bone, 28, Effingham, was cited May 30 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Keith M. Rogers, 22, Brownstown, was cited June 10 for Violation of Bail Bond and Criminal Damage to Property.
