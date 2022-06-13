Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Darrien Lowry, 27, St. Elmo, June 12 on charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer causing injury, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no registration plate light, disobeying a traffic control device and squealing tires. Lowry posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy S. Davis, 38, Mason, June 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Toribio C. Apple, 22, Effingham, June 12 on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property over $500 and possession of stolen property. Apple was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Cheyenne N. Haston, 18, Effingham, June 12 on two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property over $500 and theft of motor vehicle. Haston was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 24, Effingham, June 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Dasenbrock posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jarrad T. Armour, 30, Olney, June 13 on charges of disorderly conduct and retail theft. Armour was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Munoz, 34, Effingham, June 13 on charges of driving while license suspended, no valid registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Munoz posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert E. Bone, 28, Effingham, June 13 on an Effingham County warrant for theft/stolen/intent. Bone posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tara B. Szarek, 30, Mason, June 13 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of restricting or obstructing a peace officer. Szarek was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Samantha J. Bryant, 27, Urbana, June 14 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth and intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Bryant was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Clay D. Thomas, 28, Homer, June 14 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth and intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Thomas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tammy J. Williams, 53, Edgewood, June 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was in jail at last check.
