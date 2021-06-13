Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Eric D. Bierman, 51, Olney, June 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad check. Bierman was given notice to appear on the Effingham County charge and posted $375 on the Jasper County charge.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryan K. Jones, 35, Effingham, June 11 on charge of violating an order of protection. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Damon Daniel Gray, 42, Caseyville, June 11 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Gray was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested James T. Davis, 29, Effingham, June 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
