Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Jaquita Liggins, 31, Chicago, June 10 on Pike County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of speeding. Liggins posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie R. Noble, 34, Effingham, June 10 on charge of possession of hypodermic needle, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon. Noble was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tersh S. Scamihorn, 48, Columbus, Indiana, June 10 on charges of possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court and Edgar County warrant for failure to appear in court. Scamihorn was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rachel Thomas, 27, Altamont, June 11 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court in charge of reckless conduct. Thomas posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua Dyer, 45, Girard, June 11 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery. Dyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather Miller, 46, Mason, June 11 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Fayette County warrant for contempt of court. Miller posted $1,275 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Paxton Garner, 30, Effingham, June 11 on charges of driving while license suspended, no seat belt and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Garner posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan Beccue, 34, Mason, June 11 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Beccue was in jail at last check.
