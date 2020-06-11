Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, June 9 on an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer. Hoyer posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tomas S. Canfield, 28, Effingham, June 9 on charges of criminal damage to state property, false 911 call, reckless driving, domestic battery and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to reduce speed. Canfield was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested David K. Gray, 44, Wheeler, June 10 on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Gray was released to Douglas County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 22, Effingham, June 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Jamison was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
