Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Richard Kastan, 37, Manchester, Missouri, June 9 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Effingham city police arrested Roger Johnson, 47, address unknown, June 9 on Centreville, Michigan, warrant for financial fraud Department of Corrections and receiving or concealing stolen property.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandi Harper, 41, Manchester, Missouri, June 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Illinois State Police arrested Sabrina Eimer, 36, Unionville, Tennessee, June 9 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy Wiseman, 37, Effingham, June 9 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and aggravated driving under the influence.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas Gatewood, 42, Altamont, June 10 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Tomas Canfield, 31, Effingham, June 10 on charges of reckless driving, disorderly conduct, illegal squealing of tires, failure to signal, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
- Altamont police arrested Cassandra Brown, 24, Effingham, June 10 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with no registration.
- Effingham city police arrested Byron Medious, 40, Effingham, June 10 on charges of domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
- Effingham cit police arrested Laprosha Tyson, 24, Effingham, June 10 on charges of domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.