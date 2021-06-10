The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:25 a.m. May 26 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by John W. Sarchet, 50, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mikayla D. Blankenship, 20, Teutopolis.
- At 10:30 a.m. June 8 at 201 Walk, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Lloyd Alwardt, Altamont.
- At 6:34 p.m. June 8 north of the intersection of Outer Belt West and Ave of Mid-America, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth M. Kinnaman, 31, Effingham, attempted to avoid a deer, left the roadway and struck a light pole owned by the City of Effingham.
- At 7:11 a.m. June 9 east of the intersection of Fayette and Fayette Frontage Road, a vehicle driven by Jonathan W. Douglas, 39, Kinmundy, struck a semi driven by Gaganji Sandhu, 37, Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
- Daniel M. Langham, 19, Effingham, was cited June 3 for retail theft.
