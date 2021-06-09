Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sarah J. Anderson, 34, Sullivan, June 9 on charge of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Anderson was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Michael S. Harshani, 24, Pana, June 10 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of cannabis in a penal institution. Harshani was given notice to appear on the new charge and transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher M. Beasley, 24, Mattoon, June 7 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation and new charges of manufacturing or delivery of between 100 and 400 grams of meth and possession of a firearm by a felon. Beasley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dillon R. Manhart, 23, Oblong, June 8 on charges of violating an order of protection, Edgar County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical conduct and Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Manhart was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James H. Weber, 18, Effingham, June 8 on charge of no driver's license. Weber was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michelle A. Byford, 34, Greenup, June 8 on charge of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the life of a child. Byford was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Schuyler G. Switzer, 31, Neoga, June 8 on charge of false impersonation. Switzer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, June 8 on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Meyer was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.