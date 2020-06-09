The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:21 p.m. June 6 at 1400 Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Darrell D. Scott, 69, Tucson, AZ, struck a parked trailer and boat owned by Joseph DiGiovanna, Springfield.
- At 4:21 p.m. June 2 south of 1010 Outer Belt West, a motorcycle operated by Glendal F. Jackson Jr., 60, Teutopolis, lost control, struck a curb and slid on its side. Jackson, as well as a passenger, Natashia N. Eubank, 31, Teutopolis, both sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Jackson was ticketed for driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}Mason W. Edinger, 23, Montrose, was cited June 4 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.{/li}
- A 16-year-old of Effingham was cited June 4 for domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.