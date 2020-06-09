Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Salto, 34, Altamont, June 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and Shelby County attachment for contempt. Salto was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Aaron P. Broadnax, 34, Effingham, June 7 on charge of delivery or possession with intent to deliver meth. Broadnax posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Pauletta N.S. Wood, 22, Stewardson, June 7 on charge of domestic battery. Wood was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sandy R. Harris, 43, Flora, June 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Harris was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested William D. Brann, 36, Effingham, June 8 on charge of felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Brann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kent D. Miller, 58, Jacksonville, Florida, June 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Miller was given a notice to appear and released.
