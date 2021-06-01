Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Wililam David Brann, 37, Vandalia, May 30 on two counts of criminal damage to state-supported property. Brann was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon C. Neville, 31, Altamont, May 30 on charge of driving while license revoked and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Neville was given notice to appear on the new charges and posted $275 on the Shelby County warrant.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham, May 31 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, obstructing or destroying evidence and felony driving while license revoked. Mayberry was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tiauna Campbell, 26, Effingham, May 31 on charge of domestic battery. Campbell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin L. Gent, 40, Effingham, May 31 on charges of resisting/obstructing or disarming a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Gent was given notice to appear and released.
