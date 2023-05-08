Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Evan E. Abendroth, 30, Effingham, May 6 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keyshawn D. O'Quinn, 27, Effingham, May 7 on charge of criminal damage to government-supported property.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 26, Effingham, began serving on May 7 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Illinois State Police arrested Crystal D. Meyer, 34, Watson, May 7 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Dockery began serving on May 8 a 36-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
