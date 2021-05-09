Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nicky Frank Evans, 27, Houston, Texas, May 7 on charges of aggravated possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license revoked and failure to signal. Evans was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ruby G. Reed, 29, Chicago, May 7 on a Lake County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass. Reed posted $2,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Aroosa Shah, 23, Effingham, May 7 on charge of domestic battery. Shah was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas P. Green, 27, Robinson, May 7 on an Effingham County original warrant for assault and criminal damage to property. Green was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kari M. Harris, 45, Effingham, May 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Harris posted $375 and was released.
