Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Colton A. Hall, 23, Effingham, May 6 on charge of obstruction of justice and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of an amount of a controlled substance. Hall was in jail at last check.
- Timothy L. Pedigo, 39, Charleston, began serving May 6 a 30-day sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Effingham city police arrested Jason E. Ullrich, 44, Effingham, May 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer. Ullrich was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bruce D. Hay, 30, Effingham, May 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Hay was in jail at last check.
- Shawn T. Crutchfield, 22, Effingham, began serving May 6 a 48-hour sentence for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael K. Wicklund, 36, Decatur, May 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Wicklund posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua L. McGee, 35, Louisville, May 7 on charges of armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of firearm without FOID, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McGee was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, May 7 on charge of disorderly conduct. Loy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Chloe A. Reed, 27, Effingham, May 7 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of syringe in penal institution. Reed posted $575 and was released.
