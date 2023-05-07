Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 33, Effingham, May 5 on charge of criminal trespass to real property.
- James A. Fizer, 39, Montrose, began serving on May 5 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Devin J. Duckworth, 31, St. Elmo, May 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aiding and abetting unlawful display of title or license plate, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license revoked and Fayette County original warrant for delivery of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Illinois State Police arrested Cierra N. Donsbach, 28, Greenup, May 5 on charge of driving under the influence, endangering the health or life of a child, speeding more than 35 miles per hour over the limit and disobeying a stop sign.
- Effingham city police arrested Tristan S. Durre, 27, Beecher City, May 5 on charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and on May 6 for obstructing a peace officer.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley L. Ohlund, 32, Effingham, May 6 on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and burglary to motor vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy A. Kreke, 38, Effingham, May 6 on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
